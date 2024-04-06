Mumbai, April 6: Realme has recently launched its new entry-level smartphone, Realme 12X 5G, in India. Previously, the company introduced its Realme 12 5G and Realme 12 Pro series 5G in India with impressive cameras and unique luxury watch designs. The Chinese smartphone company has teased to launch of "a new new series" in its teaser video shared on X the platform. The company only showed cinematics and hinted at the upcoming Realme smartphones without giving any details about design, features or specifications.

In the official X post, Realme said, "Power Up!" without providing much details. However, according to a report by India TV News, Realme could launch its upcoming Realme GT 6 smartphone in India in the coming days. The report further mentioned that the smartphone had been spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), USFCC (US Federal Communications Commission), and the Geekbench websites before the launch.

Realme New Series Teased To Launch Soon in India:

Realme GT 6 Specifications and Features

As per the report, the upcoming Realme GT 6 with the "RMX3851" model number was spotted on the Geekbench and BIS websites. The report said that the upcoming Realme GT 6 model will be launched in the global market with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile platform, a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, and a 5,500mAh battery with 120W wired charging support. Additionally, the report said that the Realme GT 6 could offer up to 16GB RAM and an Android 14 operating system.

Realme GT 6 launch date in India will soon be announced along with some of its specifications. On the other hand, the company is also expected to launch Relame GT 6 Neo soon; however launch in India cannot be confirmed. According to another report by Gadget360, the Realme GT 6 Neo weight will likely be around 199 grams and is said to offer 8.66mm thickness. The GT 6 Neo display, which is 6.78 inches in size, is expected to deliver 6,000 nits of peak brightness through its 1.5K resolution LTPO panel. It is said to offer the same battery as the Relame GT 6 and the same charging speed. The official launch announcement of Realme GT 6 Neo is yet to be confirmed.

