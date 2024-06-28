Mumbai, June 28: The Vivo V40's launch in India is expected soon, as it was recently spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website. The V40 was launched in the global market on June 14, 2024, with a ZEISS lens and a mid-range price. Vivo unveiled three camera-focused smartphones—Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Lite—this month. According to a report, the V40 is marking its arrival in India soon.

Vivo V40 was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with model number 'V2348', according to a report by Gizmochina. This new Vivo smartphone was reportedly granted approval on June 21, 2024. The smartphone is expected to come in India with specifications similar to those of the global variant. Vivo T3 Lite With 90Hz Display, 50MP AI Camera Launched in India; Check Price, Sale Details, Features & Specifications.

Vivo V40 Specifications and Features of Global Variant

Vivo launched its V40 in the global market with a 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 mobile processor, a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display offering 2800x1260 pixel resolution and 4,500 nits of brightness. The Vivo V40 offers an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and a multi-touch option. This smartphone might offer the same two colour options - Nebula Purple and Stellar Silver. The Indian variant is expected to have the same IP68 water and dust resistance rating. The smartphone will likely have Bluetooth 5.4 version, 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz Wi-Fi features.

The global variant is introduced in two options - 8GB +256GB and 12GB+512GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage. Complimenting the processor, RAM and storage is an Android 14-powered Funtouch OS 14. Vivo V40 could be powered by a 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. The global variant is expected to retain the same 190 gram weight. Vivo's V40 global variant features a 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera, 50MP ZEISS ultra wide-angle camera and 50MP AF Group Selfie main camera. The camera setup will help in recording up to 4K videos. Realme C61 Entry-Level Smartphone Announced in India; Check Price, Sale Details, Features & Specifications,

Vivo V40 Price Global Variant

Vivo V40 global variant price is Euro 599 (about Rs 53,480) and will be available globally starting from July 2024, according to a report by 91mobiles. It also mentioned that Vivo 40 Lite was launched at Euro 399 (about Rs 35,600). The Vivo V40 price in India could be similar or higher. Vivo India will soon unveil more details about its upcoming V40 smartphone.

