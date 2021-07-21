Realme officially launched its GT Master Edition and GT Master Explorer Edition smartphones in the home country. Realme GT Master Series is available for pre-orders in China and will go on sale from July 29, 2021. The company has not announced the international availability of both devices yet. The GT Master Explorer Edition comes with a suitcase-style leather black panel. Both smartphones have been designed in collaboration with designer Naoto Fukasawa. Realme Buds Q2 Neo Earbuds To Be Launched in India on July 23, 2021.

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition (Photo Credits: Realme)

In terms of specifications, Realme GT Master Explorer Edition flaunts a 6.55-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, it gets a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a Sony IMX481 sensor and a macro lens.

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Other features include vapour chamber cooling, Hi-Res Audio support and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.

On the other hand, the Realme GT Master Edition sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, it features a triple rear camera system with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. Realme GT Master Series gets a 32MP front camera. Realme GT Master Edition packs a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Coming to the pricing, Realme GT Master Explorer Edition is priced at CNY 2,899 (approximately Rs 33,400) for the 8GB + 128GB variant whereas the 12GB + 256GB model cost CNY 3,199 (approximately Rs 36,900). On the other side, Reame GT Master Edition will be offered at CNY 2,399 (approximately Rs 27,700) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The top-end variant is priced at CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 29,950).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2021 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).