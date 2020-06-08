Realme Narzo 10 India Sale Today at 12PM via Flipkart & Realme.com; Check Prices & Exciting Offers

Realme Narzo 10 India Sale (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The Realme Narzo 10 handset is all set to go on sale in India at 12 pm via realme.com & Flipkart. The smartphone will be offered with exhilarating offers such as 5 Percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, extra 5 percent off with Axis bank buzz credit card, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options. Realme Smart TV Goes on First Online Sale in India Through Realme. Com & Flipkart.

Coming to specifications, Realme Narzo 10 Sports a 6.5-inch mini-drop FHD display with a resolution of 1600x720 Pixels. For photography, the smartphone flaunts a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP Ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens & a portrait lens. For selfies & attending video calls, there is a 16MP shooter.

The 119° Ultra-Wide Angle Lens that comes with #realmeNarzo10 gives a breathtaking panoramic effect to all your pictures. #48MPQuadCamEpicPerformance Next sale tomorrow at 12 PM on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkarthttps://t.co/43yc2Uj12f pic.twitter.com/56iQzV4Xcs — realme (@realmemobiles) June 7, 2020

Powered by MediaTek's Helio G80 chipset, The stunning handset comes packed with a massive 5,000mAh battery with an 18W quick charging support. Realme Narzo will be offered with 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage configuration. The mobile phone runs on Android 10 based Realme UI OS & is Launched in that white & that green shades. Coming to the pricing, the Realme Narzo 10 is Priced at Rs 11,999 for 4GB & 128GB on Flipkart & realme.com