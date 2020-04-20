Realme Narzo 10 Series India Launch Gets Delayed Again

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launching in India (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, April 20: Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Monday announced that it has postponed the online launch of Narzo 10 series in India that was scheduled for April 21. Realme was set to unveil the Narzo 10 lineup on Tuesday as the government last week announced to relax the curb on online deliveries that has so far been limited to only essential items from this week. Realme Narzo 10 Series India Launch to Be an Online-Only Event; Confirms CEO Madhav Sheth.

"In alignment with the recent order shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on the prohibition of the supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies, Realme has decided to postpone the online sales of its smartphones and the launch of its Narzo series until further notice," the company said in a statement.

Both Realme and Flipkart, its e-commerce partner, earlier decided to reschedule the launch for April 21. The MHA clarified in a set of revised guidelines that the deliveries of mobile phones and other non-essential items cannot resume from Monday. Realme's Narzo series was earlier scheduled to launch in March. The new series will have two smartphones - the Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A amd they are speculated to be positioned in the mid-range and budget price segments, respectively.