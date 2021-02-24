Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch the Narzo 30 series in the Indian market. Narzo 30 series will comprise Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A. The company will also launch its Buds Air 2 wireless earbuds alongside the Narzo 30 series. The launch event will commence at 12:30 pm IST via Realme's Official YouTube and other social media accounts. Interested users can also watch the live telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Realme Narzo 30 Series Launching Tomorrow in India; Check Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Narzo 30 Pro 5G is rumoured to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate. As per reports, the phone will comprise of triple rear camera setup with a 48MP main shooter. The handset will come powered by MediaTek Helio 800U chipset and 30W fast charging support.

Realme Narzo 30 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

On the other hand, Narzo 30A will be a budget device that might flaunt a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch display and could be by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The handset will be fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. In addition to this, the phone could sport a dual rear camera module with a 13MP main shooter and an 8MP snapper. The smartphone is likely to be priced under Rs 20,000 and will rival the likes of Poco X3 and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

Realme Narzo 30 (Photo Credits: Realme)

The Narzo 30 Pro 5G device is likely to be priced under Rs 20,000. On the other hand, Realme Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds are expected to sport 10mm, diamond-class Hi-Fi drivers. The earphones will also sport active noise cancellation (ANC) and will offer 22.5 hours of total playback. Pricing and other details of Buds Air 2 will be announced during the launch event.

