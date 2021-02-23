Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its Narzo 30 series tomorrow in the Indian market. Narzo 30 series will comprise of Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30A smartphones. The Narzo 30 series will be introduced as the successor to the Narzo 20 series that was launched in the country last year. The launch event will commence at 12:30 pm via Realme India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Along with the Narzo 30 series, the company will launch Realme Buds Air 2 wireless earbuds as well. Realme Narzo 30 Series Teased on Flipkart, Narzo 30 Pro Retail Box Revealed by CEO Madhav Sheth.

In terms of specifications, Narzo 30 Pro 5G device is expected to sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme Narzo 30 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Ready to #FeelThePower? Experience enhanced performance, speed & trendsetting design with the #realmeNarzo30Pro5G, #realmeNarzo30A and cool gaming accessories. Launching tomorrow at 12:30 PM on our official channels. Don’t forget to set your reminders!🔔https://t.co/b8q6Bihst2 pic.twitter.com/SrA1gbY92d — realme (@realmemobiles) February 23, 2021

The phone is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Helio 800U chipset. The handset could flaunt a 48MP quad rear camera setup and likely to come with 30W fast charging support.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

On the other hand, Narzo 30A will be a budget smartphone likely to be priced under Rs 10,000. Narzo 30A could feature a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch display and will be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The phone is expected to be fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Moreover, the handset might feature a dual rear camera system comprising a 13MP main shooter and an 8MP snapper. Coming to the pricing, Narzo 30 Pro 5G is likely to be priced under Rs 20,000 and will compete with Poco X3, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and others.

