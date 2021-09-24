Realme India has launched the Narzo 50 Series today in the country. The Narzo 50 Series consists of Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i smartphones. Both handsets will be made available for sale in India on October 7, 2021, at 12 am via Realme.com, Flipkart and other retails stores. Realme Narzo 50i is priced at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB + 32GB model. The 4GB + 64GB variant costs Rs 8,799. On the other hand, the Narzo 50A costs Rs 11,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant whereas the 4GB + 128GB model retails at Rs 12,499. Realme Narzo 50 Series, Realme Band 2 & Smart TV Neo Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

The Narzo 50i phone sports a 6.5-inch LCD multi-touch display whereas the Narzo 50A gets a 6.5-inch mini-drop screen. Both devices carry a resolution of 1600x720 pixels.

Realme Narzo 50i (Photo Credits: Realme)

Meet the 1st 'i' & Most Affordable #Narzobyrealme series Smartphone, #realmeNarzo50i. A Stable Performer in Pocket with: ✅5000mAh Massive Battery ✅16.5cm Large Display ✅Diagonal Stripe Design Starting from ₹7,499. Sale starts during #realmeFestiveDays.https://t.co/AowK4Rjqsy pic.twitter.com/RT5sClLJ2T — realme (@realmeIndia) September 24, 2021

For optics, the Narzo 50i features an 8MP main rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. It is powered by a Unisoc 9863 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The handset comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery and offers 43 days of standby time.

Realme Narzo 50A (Photo Credits: Realme)

On the other hand, the Narzo 50A is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It flaunts a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary AI camera, a 2MP portrait shooter and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is an 8MP in-display camera for selfie and video calls. The Narzo 50A is fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W Type-C quick charging support. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, dual-SIM slots and Bluetooth version 5.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2021 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).