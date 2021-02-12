Realme X7 5G smartphone is all set to go on sale today in the Indian market. Realme launched its Realme X7 Series in the country last week. The pro variant went on sale a couple of days back, and today the base variant i.e. the Realme X7 will be sold in India from 12 noon via Flipkart & Realme.com. The device has been listed on the e-commerce website 'Flipkart' with a 'Coming Soon' tag & exciting offers such as a discount of Rs 2,000 via ICICI Bank credit cards, EMI transactions, 10 percent off on Axis Bank credit cards and debit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards & more. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro Smartphones Launched in India; Prices Start From Rs 19,999.

In terms of specifications, Realme X7 5G sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED fullscreen display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor with Mali-G57 GPU.

Realme X7 5G (Photo Credits: Realme India)

For optics, the device gets a triple rear camera module comprising of a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies & video calls.

Realme X7 5G (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The phone comes packed with a 4,310mAh battery with 50W SuperDart charging support and runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system. The smartphone will be offered in two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Ultra-fast in-display fingerprint sensor, GPS / GLONASS & more. Coming to the pricing, Realme X7 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB & 128GB model whereas the 8GB & 128GB costs Rs 21,999.

