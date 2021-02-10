Realme X7 Pro 5G smartphone is now available for sale in India. Realme introduced its Realme X7 Pro 5G device along with the Realme X7 phone under Realme X7 series in the country last week. The handset is listed on the e-commerce website 'Flipkart' with exciting offers such as Rs 2,000 flat discount via ICICI Bank cards, EMI transactions, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 10 percent off on Axis Bank and debit cards up to Rs 1,500, no-cost EMI, standard EMI options and up to Rs 16,500 off via an exchange deal. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro Smartphones Launched in India; Prices Start From Rs 19,999.

In terms of specifications, Realme X7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Realme X7 Pro (Photo Credits: JD.com)

India has truly Xperienced the speed of the future with the powerful 5G Processor, Best Display, Fastest Charging, Trendiest Design in #realmeX7Pro. Next sale on 17th Feb. #XperienceTheFuture pic.twitter.com/6jEwH7o6pu — realme (@realmemobiles) February 10, 2021

For photography, the device comes equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising of a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, a 2MP B&W sensor. At the front, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Realme X7 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The phone runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system and backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging technology. The handset is being offered in two shades - Fantasy and Mystic Black. Coming to the pricing, Realme X7 Pro is priced at Rs 29,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

