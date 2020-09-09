Xiaomi Owned Redmi Officially launched the all-new Redmi Smart Band in India yesterday. Today, the smart band is all set to go on sale in the country. The sale will begin at 1 pm IST via Amazon.in & Mi.com. The band is priced in India at Rs 1,599. Key highlights of the all-new fitness band are an integrated USB plug for easy charging, heart-rate monitoring facility, a colour display & more. Redmi Smart Band With Heart-Rate Monitoring Feature Launched in India at Rs 1,599; Online Sale, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Redmi Smart Band flaunts a 1.08-inch colour OLED display with a resolution of 120x220 pixels.

The new fitness band comes with 5 sports mode & health functions such as step counting, target achieve alarm, target setting, sleep checking & manual heart rate check & sedentary reminder.

The band runs on Android 4.4, iOS 9.0 or above. Unlike the Mi Band 4 that provides 20 days of battery life, Redmi's new band can last up to 14 days on a single charge. The wearable is 5ATM rated water-resistant. Like Mi Band 4, Redmi Smart Band can resist water in up to 50 metres of depth for 10 minutes.

Other features include 50+ watch faces, music control, direct USB charging, Phone notification & OTA upgrade. The device will be offered in four shades - Black, Blue, Green & Orange.

