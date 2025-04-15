Beijing, April 15: The OnePlus 13T launch date is confirmed in China to be April 24, 2025. The upcoming OnePlus 13T will have flagship specifications and features along with a compact design. Previously rumoured as "OnePlus 13 Mini," the upcoming smartphone may launch with Snapdragon 8 Elite, as per reports. On April 24, the Chinese smartphone maker will introduce this third model to its OnePlus 13 series, which includes the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R.

The OnePlus 13T design was already leaked before the official announcement and teaser dropped, showing the dual-camera setup on the rear with flash. The device will boast a bigger battery, smaller screen, and AI-powered features. According to reports, the OnePlus 13T price is expected to be around CNY 4,000 to CNY 4,500, which is around INR 47,000 to INR 53,000. Vivo T4 5G Launch in India on April 22, 2025 Likely With 7,300mAh Battery and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 13T Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 13T is expected to include a 6,000mAh or 6,200mAh battery that might support 80W fast charging. The Snapdragon 8 Elite processor is expected to be mated with LPDDR5x RAM up to 16GB and UFS 4.0 storage up to 512GB. Besides, the device is rumoured to launch with a 6.32-inch screen that will support a 120Hz refresh rate and offer 1,600 nits of brightness through HBM.

The OnePlus 13T will likely have a 50MP main camera on the rear with a Sony LYT 700 sensor and a 2x telephoto camera with 50MP resolution. On the front, the smartphone will have a 32MP camera for taking selfies and making video calls. Additionally, OnePlus is expected to add Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and an IR blaster for remote control to the device. It may run on ColorOS 15. Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G and Realme NARZO 80x 5G Sale Goes Live in India; Check Price, Specifications and Other Details.

The upcoming OnePlus compact smartphone will likely have an IP68+IP69 water and dust resistance rating; the OnePlus 13T will be launched in China on April 24, 2025, at 2:30 PM local time and in India, it will be live-streamed at 12 PM IST. The device will be introduced in three colours - Cloud Ink Black, Powder Pink and Morning Mist Grey (as per translation of Chinese language into English). The company already started accepting pre-bookings for the smartphone.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2025 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).