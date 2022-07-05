Redmi launched the K20 and K20 Pro models in 2019. Now, the company has teased a new K-Series smartphone on its official Twitter account. The teaser reveals nothing but 'K is back'. Though the company has not revealed the name of the K-Series smartphone, reports believe it to be the K50i device. Redmi Note 11 Pro & Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Launched, India Prices Start at Rs 17,999.

Redmi K50i is said to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro. It is likely to come with a 6.6-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. For optics, the handset might get a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the smartphone is expected to sport a 16MP snapper.

The device is said to pack a 5,080mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options might include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port. The smartphone could also come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, Hi-Res audio, Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers. Moreover, it is rumoured to run on Android 12-based MIUI 13 UI.

