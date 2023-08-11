New Delhi, August 11: Xiaomi has already announced about its big launch event that is scheduled on August 14. The highly anticipated Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 foldable smartphone is going to launch during this event alongside a bunch of other exciting products including Pad 6 Max 14, a Pro variant of the Band 8 wearable and the Redmi K60 Ultra.

The Redmi brand will be a part of this big launch event with its new exiting K60 Ultra premium phone with some punchy specs and features. So, let’s check some details about this new upcoming phone that’s all ready to launch. Apple’s iPhone 15 Series Launch Event Now Reported to Take Place on September 12; Check New Details Inside.

Redmi K60 Ultra Details

As per the latest leaks and speculations, the new Redmi K60 Ultra is already confirmed to come powered by the Dimensity 9200+ chipset, while its new design has been also out via various leaks.

The new premium phone will flaunt a 1.5K resolution display clocking at a 144 Hz refresh rate. Interestingly, while the lesser Redmi K60 and Redmi K60 Pro offer a 1440p display, the high-end Ultra variant will actually have a slight downgrade with its 1220p display.

The soon to launch smartphone is said to come with 24 GB of RAM and a massive 1 TB of storage, which will make it the first non-gaming centric smartphone with so much internal storage. Smartphone Launches Between August 15 and 31: From Realme 11 5G to Honor X50, Here’s a Quick Look at the New Phones Coming Our Way.

The Redmi K60 Ultra will come with a triple camera setup on its rear panel, but only two of the snappers are likely to be efficient sensors, while the third would be a mere 2MP portrait sensor. There will be a 50MP primary shooter paired with an ultra-wide-angle camera.

We will be able to find out all the official specs and features of this new Redmi branded phone alongside its price details, when it is formally introduced on August 14, 2023, so stay tuned.

