Redmi Note 9 Pro Online Sale Today in India at 12 pm IST Via Amazon & Mi.com; Check Prices & Offers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

The newest budget offering from Xiaomi sub-brand, Redmi Note 9 Pro is scheduled to go on sale today in India. The budget smartphone will be available for sale at 12 pm IST via Amazon and official Mi India website. To recall, the smartphone was launched alongside Redmi Note 9 Pro, that were introduced earlier this month. Redmi Note 9S With A Quad Rear Camera Setup Launching Today; Watch LIVE Streaming, Expected Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The new budget device from Redmi comes in three shades - Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue. As a part of sale offer, the company is offering Rs 500 off instant discount for the customers making payment via HDFC Bank cards and EMI transaction. On the specification front, the handset sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio and resolution of 1080x2400 pixels.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 8 successor gets an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset that is coupled with Adreno 618 GPU along with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 10 with the latest MIUI version on the top. For photography, the Chinese smartphone brand is offering a quad camera setup at the back comprising of a 48MP primary shooter along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP tertiary sensor with macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Redmi Note 9 Pro Series Launched in India From Starting Price of Rs 12,999; Check Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Upfront, there is a 16MP camera for selfies supporting artificial intelligence (AI). The handset is fuelled by a massive 5,020mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging technology. As far as the pricing is concerned, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is offered in two variants wherein the 4GB RAM model costs Rs 12,999 whereas the 6GB RAM version will be available for Rs 15,999.