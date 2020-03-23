Redmi Note 9S With A Quad Rear Camera Setup Launching Today; Watch LIVE Streaming, Expected Price, Features, Variants & Specifications

Redmi Note 9S With A Quad Rear Camera Setup Launching Today (Photo Credits: Xiaomi Malaysia Twitter)

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9S is all set to debut in Malaysia today. The launch is scheduled to commence at 8 pm SGT (5.30 pm IST) which can be streamed online via official Xiaomi's YouTube & Facebook Malaysia Page. In Addition to this, the smartphone has also been teased on social media handles for Pakistan & China. Interested users can also watch the live broadcast of the event here. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Slated For Next Online Sale on March 24 Through Amazon India.

According to the teasers revealed so far, the Redmi Note 9S will come equipped with a quad rear camera setup & a punch-hole display. The handset has been spotted on Malaysia's Lazada Platform with same design as the Redmi Note 9 Pro. So we expect Redmi Note 9S to arrive in Malaysia as a repacked version of Redmi Note 9 Pro. Redmi Note 9S Launching on March 23; Check Expected Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Also the Geekbench listing revealed that the mobile phone could come with Android 10, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Chipset 4GB & 6GB RAM. Coming to the price, the Redmi Note 9S may be priced at RM 699 (Rs 12,000) for the 4GB Variant.