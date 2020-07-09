Redmi Note 9 handset was launched globally in April this year but the India launch was kept in suspense. Redmi India has shared a poster on its official Twitter handle hinting that the Redmi Note 9 India launch is near. The rear camera module revealed in the poster looks similar to the camera setup of the Redmi Note 9 that was launched globally. The image Tweeted by Redmi showcases a 'Championship belt' with a '9' in the centre & 'Redmi' & 'Note' on the other side. Redmi 9A & Redmi 9C Smartphones With 5,000mAh Battery Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The smartphone could sport a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. For optics, the handset may come equipped with a quad rear camera module featuring a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies & video calling, there might be a 13MP in-display front camera. The mobile phone is likely to come packed with a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Fasten your seatbelts and get set for an all new BEAST from the #Redmi family 🙌 Undisputed speed, undisputed performance- the #UndisputedChampion is coming soon! ⚡ Can you guess what we're hinting at? 😉 👉 RT this tweet and head here to get notified: https://t.co/XYxRbFgKft pic.twitter.com/40uAHi8pY0 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 9, 2020

Redmi Note 9 could be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with ARM G52 MC2 GPU & may be offered with two variants - 3GB RAM + 64GB internal storage & 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The smartphone might rubn on Android 10 based MIUI 11 operating system. Coming to the pricing, Redmi Note 9 was launched globally with a price tag of $199 (approximately Rs 14,932) for 3GB & 64GB model & Rs $249 (approximately Rs 18,684) for 4GB & 128GB variant. So we expect the India Prices of Redmi Note 9 to be the same.

