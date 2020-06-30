Redmi, Xiaomi's sub-brand officially introduced the Redmi 9A & the Redmi 9C handsets in Malaysia. The company revealed key specifications through a post on Facebook. Both smartphones will be sold in the country next month via an e-commerce platform called 'Lazada'. The Redmi 9C is the world's first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek's Helio G35 chipset. Redmi 9 Smartphone with MTK Helio G80 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, both Redmi 9A & Redmi 9C flaunt a 6.53-inch LCD waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. Powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, the Redmi 9A will be offered with 2GB of RAM & 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. For photography, the smartphone sports a single 13MP shooter with an LED flash & a 5MP selfie camera. Both smartphones are fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery & run on Android 10 based MIUI 11 operating system.

On the other hand, MediaTek's Helio G35 chipset powers the Redmi 9C smartphone. For clicking photographs, the handset comes equipped with a triple rear camera module featuring a 13MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens & a 2MP depth sensor. For clicking selfies and attending video calls, the mobile flaunts a 5MP snapper.

The smartphone comes packed with 2GB of RAM & 32GB internal storage. Coming to the pricing, the Redmi 9A is priced at RM 359 (approximately Rs 6,350) for 2GB & 32GB model whereas the Redmi 9C costs RM 429 (approximately Rs 7,500).

