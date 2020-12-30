Mumbai: Jio and MediaTek have come together to launch 'Gaming Masters', an esports event targeted at online gaming enthusiasts in India. The 70-day esports tournament comes just days after the successful completion of JioGames' first online gaming event -- 'India ka Gaming Champion', said a statement. Reliance Jio Launches JioMeet Video Conferencing App to Take On Zoom.

"The entire tournament will be broadcast LIVE on JioTV HD Esports Channel and YouTube. Gaming Masters will feature Garena's self-developed hit battle royale title, Free Fire, which is being made available to both Jio and non-Jio users through the JioGames platform," it said.

The event will be held during January 13 - March 7, 2021. Registration would take place from December 29, 2020 to January 29, 2021. The tournament is set to test gamers' skills, teamwork and endurance in a virtual gaming arena, while vying for a prize pool of Rs 12.50 lakh, it said.

