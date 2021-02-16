New Delhi, Feb 16: With the aim to expand its Galaxy A Series, Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new smartphone -- Galaxy A12 -- in India that comes equipped with a quad camera setup. The 4GB+64GB variant comes at Rs 12,999, while 4GB+128GB is priced at Rs 13,999. It is available in three colours -- black, blue and white -- across leading online and offline stores. Samsung Galaxy M11 Price in India Slashed by Rs 1,000; Check New Price Here.

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

With Galaxy A12, Samsung will disrupt the sub Rs 15,000 segment with great features, the company said in a statement. Galaxy A12 comes equipped with rear quad camera setup -- 48MP primary camera, 5MP Ultra Wide camera, 2MP Macro camera and 2MP Depth camera. On the front, there's an 8MP camera for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

"We are thrilled to kick off 2021 with the most affordable Galaxy A device -- Galaxy A12 -- which carries forward the DNA of the Galaxy A Series," said Aditya Babbar, Director & Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

The smartphone features 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with 20:9 aspect ratio that provides vivid clarity at your fingertips. The smartphone houses 5000mAh battery with 15W adaptive fast-charging technology. It is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 and supports Android 10 and One UI Core 2.5.

