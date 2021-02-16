Samsung Galaxy M11 price in India has been slashed. The Galaxy M11 handset was launched in the country alongside Galaxy M01 last year at Rs 12,999. The phone has received a price cut of Rs 1,000 and is reportedly available for Rs 10,999 for the 4GB & 64GB variant. In September 2020, Samsung slashed the price of the same device to Rs 11,999 from Rs 12,999. The latest revised pricing of the phone is being displayed on both offline and online channels, however, Amazon India has yet to reflect the same. In addition to this, Galaxy M11 gets a base variant which costs Rs 9,999. Samsung Galaxy F62 With 7,000mAh Battery & Quad Rear Cameras Launched, Priced in India From Rs 23,999.

Samsung Galaxy M11 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

In terms of specifications, Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with a resolution of 1560x720 pixels. The handset comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage.

For photography, the device gets a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP main shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP camera for clicking selfies and video calls. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support and gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Dolby Atmos support.

