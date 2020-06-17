Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Samsung Galaxy A21s With 48MP Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India From Rs 16,499; Check Availability

Technology IANS| Jun 17, 2020 12:37 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A21s With 48MP Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India From Rs 16,499; Check Availability
Galaxy A21s India Launch (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

New Delhi, June 17: Samsung on Wednesday launched affordable Galaxy A21s smartphone with quad-camera system and 5,000mAh battery at a starting price of Rs 16,499 in India. The smartphone will be available in black, white and blue colours, across retail stores and leading online portals. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Infinity-O display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the latest Exynos 850 chipset paired with 4GB or 6GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage and an expandable memory of up to 512GB. Samsung Galaxy A21s With a 5,000mAh Battery Launching Today in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

"With Galaxy A21s, we are offering the 'best of everything' from our A series line up – a true 48 MP quad camera, an immersive HD+ Infinity-O display, and a 5000mAh long-lasting battery. Galaxy A21s also comes with our signature defense-grade Samsung Knox security platform," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

The smartphone sports a quad-camera setup on the rear. It includes a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor neatly positioned in a rectangular camera module. For selfie, Samsung A21s comes with a 13 MP front sensor. The device is backed 15W fast-charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

