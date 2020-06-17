Samsung Galaxy A21s With a 5,000mAh Battery Launching Today in India; Prices, Features & Specifications

After launching in the UK last month, Samsung will introduce its Galaxy A21s Smartphone in the Indian market at 12.30 pm IST, via Flipkart. The Galaxy A21s will be a new smartphone under Galaxy A-series. The company took its Official Twitter handle to announce the launch date of the handset. Samsung Galaxy A21s Smartphone With 48MP Quad Camera Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The Galaxy A21s will flaunt a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The mobile phone will be powered by an octa-core chipset which will come paired with up to 6GB of RAM & up to 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. The Galaxy A21s will come equipped with a quad rear camera comprising of 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens & two 2MP snappers.

Samsung Galaxy A21s Launched (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Immerse yourself in the Awesome new Samsung #GalaxyA21s. Coming soon to entertain you. Follow this space to know more. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/ouWDnydkNc — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 16, 2020

Upfront, there will be a 13MP shooter for clicking selfies & video calls. The smartphone will come packed with a massive 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The Galaxy A21s will run on Android 10 based One UI 2.0 operating system. Coming to the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy A21s could be priced around Rs 17,000 in India.

