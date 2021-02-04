Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is rumoured to launch the Galaxy F62 smartphone in India soon. According to the reports, the phone has been spotted on multiple certifications websites including the Bureau of Indian Standards and Bluetooth SIG. Moreover, the smartphone has been spotted on the Samsung India support page as well. Samsung Galaxy F62 With Flagship Exynos SoC & 7000mAh Battery to Be Launched Soon.

As per a new report, the smartphone is expected to be powered by an Exynos chipset that has a Geekbench multi-core score of 2401 and outperforms the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The handset will be marketed as a full-on speedy device and will offer flagship-level experience. In addition to this, Galaxy F62 appeared on the Bluetooth SIG site with model number SM-E625F_DS suggesting Bluetooth 5.0 support.

The leaked images of Galaxy F62 on the Samsung India support page revealed a square-shaped camera system at the rear. The smartphone is rumoured to come with 6GB of RAM and could run on Android 11 operating system. Samsung's flagship Galaxy F62 is reported to be priced under Rs 25,000.

