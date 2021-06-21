Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker will officially launch its Galaxy M32 smartphone today in the Indian market. The company has been teasing the device on its official Samsung India website revealing its key specifications. Samsung will announce the official pricing for the Galaxy M32 today at 12 noon. The phone is said to be made available for sale after the launch via Amazon India. Samsung Galaxy M32 Smartphone To Be Launched in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy M32 will feature an FHD+ sAMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone will come packed with a 6,000mAh battery with a 15W fast charging support. For optics, it will come with a quad rear camera setup which could consist of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a macro lens. At the front, the handset will sport a 20MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The phone is expected to come powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will run on Android 11 based OneUI. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy M32 is likely to be priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. Several reports have revealed that the 4GB + 64GB model will be priced at Rs 15,999 whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant will cost Rs 17,999.

