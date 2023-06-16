New Delhi, June 16 : Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is readying up to launch in India soon, as it got spotted on the tech giant’s official website. However, the listing doesn’t reveal any specification details about the new phone.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G phone also recently received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which strongly indicates the phone’s imminent Indian arrival. As per latest leaks, the phone is likely to be priced under the Rs 20,000 range, which is in keeping with the Galaxy M series’ usual price slab. vivo X90S Confirmed, Design Details Revealed Ahead of Official Launch Date Announcement.

Samsung Galaxy M34 smartphone is expected to boast a huge display as well as battery to offer a great smartphone experience in affordable pricing. The phone’s predecessor, the Galaxy M33 comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and a 6,000mAh battery pack, and the upcoming phone could top these figures as well.

The handset is likely to get powered by Samsung’s Exynos processor, similar to its predecessor and likely to get a minimum 25W fast charging support and run on the Android 13 OS with at least two to three software upgrade support.

While the back panel design of the new Galaxy M34 5G is not known yet, it will get a waterdrop-style notch style display with good capabilities on the whole. Mercedes-Benz Expands Use of AI Tech by Adding ChatGPT To Voice Control of Its Vehicles in a Beta Program.

As per the latest reports, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is expected to launch in the Indian smartphone market next month, that is July, 2023. Samsung is yet announce the official launch date or reveal any specifications of the Galaxy M34 smartphone yet. However, we don’t have to wait for long to know all the details, as the smartphone is going to launch soon.

