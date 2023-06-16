New Delhi, June 16 : vivo recently launched its much speculated X90 series with amazing camera capabilities. The vivo X90 series currently includes the vivo X90, vivo X90 Pro, and vivo X90 Pro+. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to add another device to this family – the vivo X90S.

The vivo X90S has been in speculations lately, but is now confirmed to be arriving in the market. While vivo is yet to reveal its official launch date, the X90S is expected to launch later this month in China. Meanwhile, a company executive has revealed the design details of the new upcoming Vivo X90S. Here are the details. Samsung Confirms Its Unpacked Event To Be Held in Seoul in July, To Witness New Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5 Unveiling.

vivo X90S Design Details

vivo X90S will look reminiscent of the recently launched vivo X90. The upcoming X90S will be getting large circular camera module to house a triple camera setup and a dual-tone dual-LED flash. It will be adorned with a horizontal strip reading ‘Xtreme Imagination’. The cameras are likely to get ZEISS branding in keeping with the X90 lineup.

The handset features a glossy back panel which could mean a glass coated back. The X90S images were shared by the vivo China’s Vice President and General Manager, Jia Jingdong, as per reports. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Launch Timeline Leaked; Here’s All That We Know So Far.

vivo X90S Officially Revealed Design:

Vivo X90s 👇⬇️ Processor : Dimensity 9200+ Storage : Upto 1 Tb Ram : upto 16 gb Camera : same as vivo x90 Battery : 4690mah Vivo X90s has been teased by Jia Jingdong, Vivo's Vice President and General Manager of Product Strategy via Weibo on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/U3hDsuxPsb — imperceptibly_loud (@ImperceptiblyL) June 15, 2023

vivo X90S Vs vivo X90

As per reports, the new upcoming vivo X90S will be different from its sibling

X90 smartphones in the following ways:

The X90 gets powered by a 3.05GHz MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, while the upcoming vivo X90S will get an upgraded 3.35GHz MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor with the latest Wi-Fi 7 connectivity support.

While the X90 is offered in three colour choices, namely black, white, red and blue, as per the leaked reports, the new vivo X90S will be adding one more green colour option.

