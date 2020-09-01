Samsung, the South Korean technology giant is all set to launch the Galaxy M51 smartphone in India on September 10. This information was officially revealed via Amazon India through its micro-site. As a reminder, the company had launched the Galaxy M51 under its M-series in Germany. The Samsung Galaxy M51 phone will feature a hole-punch display, quad rear cameras, 7,000mAh battery and a Snapdragon chipset. The company has also teased the launch event of the phone on its social media channels. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Launching Today in India at 7:30 PM IST, Watch LIVE Streaming of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 Event.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 will be launched in India at 12 pm IST on September 10, 2020. The Amazon listing teases key highlights of the Galaxy M51 revealing the front and rear design of the phone. Additionally, the company has also started teasing the phone on its official Twitter account.

Good luck to Mo-B. Stay tuned guys. #GalaxyM51 launching on 10th Sep, 12 noon. Get notified on Amazon. https://t.co/2pJbnzicEG — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 31, 2020

Specification-wise, the Samsung Galaxy M51 will come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with the hole-punch design. It will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC which is reportedly believed to be Snapdragon 730. The chipset comes paired with 6GB of RAM and128GB of onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy M51 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

For photography, there is a quad-camera module at the back comprising of a 64MP primary sensor, assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera sensor. The phone packs a massive 7,000mAh battery supporting 25W fast charging. It runs on Android 10 with One UI on top.

Samsung Galaxy M51 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

As far as the prices are concerned, Samsung is yet to announce the prices of the phone for the Indian market. The prices are likely to be in line with the one announced for the German market. The 6GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone is priced at EUR 360 which is approximately Rs. 31,600. The phone comes in two colours - Black and White. If the market reports are to be believed, the Galaxy M51 could be priced in India somewhere in the range of Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.

