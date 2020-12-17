Christmas season is around the corner and Amazon has got another opportunity to organise its new festive sale called Christmas Sale 2020. The sale is already live on Amazon India and customers can avail a discount of 40 on smartphones & 30 percent discount on laptops. To save your time, we list down below the top deals on smartphones, fitness tracker and laptops from this Amazon Christmas Sale 2020. Amazon India Launches 'Saathi', Peer Mentorship Programme for Sellers to Exchange Knowledge and Share Best Practices.

Samsung Galaxy M51 -

Galaxy M51 phone is listed on Amazon.in for Rs 22,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The phone initially costs Rs 24,999. Other offers include Rs 10,600 on the exchange, 25 percent cashback up to Rs 150 with Amazon Pay later and no-cost EMI on select cards. The phone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display and a 64MP quad rear camera module.

Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 24,999 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

OnePlus 8T 5G -

OnePlus' flagship phone 'OnePlus 8T' 5G can be purchased from Rs 42,999 for the 8GB & 128GB variant. Though there is no discount on this device, customers can get their hands on the handset with a flat Rs 2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards, debit EMI transactions. HDFC Bank debit card users will get Rs 1,000 instant discount.

OnePlus 8T 5G Launched in India (Photo Credits; OnePlus India)

Mi Band 5 -

Mi Band 5 is available for Rs 2,499 on the e-commerce website with 5 percent back via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards for prime members and no-cost EMI on select cards. The new smart band comes with a 1.1-inch touch AMOLED colour display, up to 14 days on a single charge, 11 sports mode including Yoga & Rope skipping.

Mi Smart Band 5 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

HP Pavilion -

The 2-in-1 HP Pavilion X360 laptop is priced at Rs 63,590 on Amazon India with offers such as 25 percent back up to Rs 150 via Amazon Pay Later, no-cost EMI on select cards and exchange offer up to Rs 17,250. The laptop comes powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor, features a 14-inch FHD display, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

HP Pavilion X360 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

In addition to this, devices such as Redmi Note 9 Pro, OnePlus Nord, Dell G3 3500 gaming laptop, Galaxy Watch 3 & Amazon Echo Dot are also being offered at a discounted price.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).