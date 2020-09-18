Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone is all set to go on the first sale today in India. The company launched the Galaxy M51 smartphone in India on September 10, 2020. The handset will be made available for sale at 12 noon via Amazon.in & Samsung.com. The device will be offered a discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank credit or debit cards, up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange offer & a no-cost EMI option for six months. Samsung Galaxy M51 First Online Sale Tomorrow at 12 PM IST via Amazon India; Prices, Features, Offers & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy M51 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED plus Infinity-O Corning Gorilla Glass display. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M51 India Launch (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Whatever the story, capture it with swagger. With the Single Take Feature and the 64MP Quad Cam of the new #SamsungM51, click more than meets the eye. Get your own #MeanestMonsterEver, starting ₹24999. pic.twitter.com/kTXVwZ1CB9 — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 18, 2020

For optics, the smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup flaunting a 64MP main lens with Sony IMX682 sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro snapper & a 5MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 32MP camera for clicking selfies & video calls.

Samsung Galaxy M51 India Launch (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The Galaxy M51 is fuelled by a massive 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The handset runs on Android 10 based One UI Core 2.1 operating system. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port & a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced at Rs 24,999 for 6GB & 128GB variant whereas the 8GB & 128GB model will be offered at Rs 26,999.

