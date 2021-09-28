Samsung India has launched the Galaxy M52 5G smartphone today in the country. The handset will be made available for sale from October 3, 2021, via Amazon India, Samsung India website and select retail stores during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 31,999. During the Great Indian Festival Sale 2021, the handset will be available at an introductory price of Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999 respectively. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G To Be Launched Today in India, Check Expected Price & Other Details Here.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Customers purchasing the device will get a 10 percent instant discount using an HDFC Bank or EMI transaction via Amazon India.

The Leanest Meanest Monster Ever is here folks. Get ready to bag the all-new #GalaxyM52 5G, the leanest monster at just 7.4mm, and meanest with 6nm Snapdragon 778G processor, segment best FHD+ sAMOLED+ 120Hz display and Galaxy 5G - 11 bands support. pic.twitter.com/D185gjqenx — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 28, 2021

In addition to this, buyers will also get Rs 1,000 off via coupons, six months of free screen replacement and up to nine months of no-cost EMI.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

For photography, it comes equipped with a 64MP main camera, a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera. The Galaxy M52 5G comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and claimed to deliver up to 48 hours of talk time or 20 hours of video playback on a single charge.

