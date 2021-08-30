Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is confirmed to be launched in India on September 1, 2021. Ahead of its launch, the handset was reportedly spotted on the Amazon India website with the pricing. As per the leaked Amazon listing, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will be priced at Rs 38,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model whereas the top-end 8GB + 128GB variant could be made available for sale at Rs 35,999. Buyers purchasing the device are said to get up to Rs 14,200 off on exchange deals, no-cost EMIs and cashback offers. The Amazon listing was first spotted by GizmoChina and is said to be removed now. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India Launch Confirmed For September 1, 2021; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

As a reminder, the Galaxy A52s is already launched in the UK and the Indian model will carry similar specifications. It will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For optics, the Galaxy A52s will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, a 12MP secondary sensor, a 5MP macro snapper and a 5MP telephoto shooter. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone will flaunt a 32MP snapper.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging support. Connectivity options might include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, 5G, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi.

