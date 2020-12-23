Samsung Galaxy S21 Series is expected to be launched in mid-January 2021. Galaxy S21 Series will comprise of Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. Ahead of the launch, several key specifications of Galaxy S21 Series were reportedly leaked online. Now, a new report has leaked the detailed Europe pricing of the upcoming S21 series. According to the report, Galaxy S21 5G will be available in 128GB & 256GB storage variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Full Specs Leaked Ahead of Official Launch.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Specifications Leaked Online (Photo Credits: WinFuture)

Both models will be priced at EUR 849 (approximately Rs 76,413) & EUR 899 (approximately Rs 80,914) respectively. The phone will be offered in Black, White, Pink & Purple shades. The report has also revealed that the company has reduced the price of Galaxy S21 by EUR 50 as compared to S20 series & will not come with a microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Photo Credits: Onleaks)

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G will also be available in Europe in two storage variants - 128GB & 256GB. These two models will cost EUR 1,049 (approximately Rs 94,406) & EUR 1,099 (approximately Rs 98906) respectively. The S21+ phone is likely to come in Silver, Black & Purple colours.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Photo Credits: OnLeaks)

On the other hand, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will be sold in Europe in three options - 128GB, 256GB & 512GB. The 128GB variant will get a price tag of EUR 1,349 (approximately Rs 1,21,405) whereas the 256GB & 512GB model will be offered at 1,399 (approximately Rs 1,25,905) and EUR 1,529 (approximately Rs 1,37,604) respectively. India prices of Galaxy S21 series could somewhere around it. Previous reports have also revealed that the upcoming Galaxy S21 series Europe model will be powered by Samsung Exynos 2100 chipset.

