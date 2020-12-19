Samsung is expected to launch the new generation Galaxy S21 series next month. The leading electronic giant reportedly will launch the devices on January 14, 2021. Ahead of its official launch, three of the Galaxy S21 series have been leaked extensively in the last few days. Now, a new report has surfaced online suggesting entire specification leaked before its launch.

This specification sheet is tipped by Roland Quandt of WinFuture, the same tipster that also released press renders of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung’s New Exynos 2100 Chipset for Galaxy S21 Series to Be Launched on January 12, 2021.

According to these specifications, Samsung's new Galaxy S21 will sport both metal and glass body design something we have already seen on some of the flagship devices. The company has used Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which was first seen on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Specifications Leaked Online (Photo Credits: WinFuture)

Specifications wise, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will sport a 6.8-inch Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 320 x 1440 pixels. Moreover, the panel reportedly will also support S Pen stylus. Under the hood, there will be an Exynos 2100 chipset that will be paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It is important to note that the US-spec version will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Specifications Leaked Online (Photo Credits: WinFuture)

For photography, the phone will be equipped with a quad rear camera module. It will comprise a 108MP primary lens assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens and 10MP telephoto lens with 10X optical zoom. At the front, there will be a 40MP single camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

For connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will get dual-SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GNSS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. The phone will run on One UI 3.1 operating system out of the box based on Android 11.

Other highlights of the smartphone will include a massive 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W wired fast charging, Qi fast wireless charging, Wireless reverse wireless charging, stereo speakers, IP68 dust and water-resistant, Samsung Knox, ANT+, DeX. The phone will come in two shades - Phantom Black & Phantom Silver. It will be priced in Europe from EUR 1,399.

