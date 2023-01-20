New Delhi, January 20 : The much speculated Samsung Galaxy S23 series is scheduled to launch very soon. However, new rumours and leaks continue to pour in. While a lot about the specifications of the upcoming Samsung flagship devices have already come to light, now the price details are also has leaking out.

The soon to launch Samsung Galaxy S23 series’ region-wise prices are also surfacing online now, leaving little to imagination. Very recently, specs details of the Galaxy S23 vanilla and S23 Plus were leaked along with the Australian price details of the entire series. Now, the US prices have also come into light, offering the expected Indian price ideas as well. Read on to know all details. Samsung Galaxy S23 Vanilla and Galaxy S23 Plus Price and Specifications Leaked, Check Out All Details Here.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series - Leaked Price Details :

The Samsung Galaxy S23 vanilla is reported to cost $799 (approx. Rs 64,950), that might be for the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant.

The Galaxy S23 Plus, on the other hand could be priced at $999 for the 8GB RAM variant, which is the same as its predecessor, but a 256GB storage is expected instead of the previous 128GB.

The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is reportedly going to cost starting at $1,199, again like its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series - Expected India Price Details :

This leaves the question of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series’ India prices. Going by the reports, if the new-gen Galaxy S23 devices really retain the same prices of its predecessors in India, it would be really surprising, as Samsung usually always launches new models with a price increase of around Rs 3,000. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra To Get Customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip.

Hence, as the Samsung Galaxy S22 series was launched in India starting at Rs 72,999, the Galaxy S23 is expected to have a starting price of Rs 75,999. As these numbers are just speculations, and the actual price details will be confirmed only during launch, nevertheless the Galaxy S23 series is likely to cost under Rs 80,000 for the base variant.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will launched on February 1, when the official prices and specs of the Galaxy S23 vanilla, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra will be officially revealed. The flagship 5G smartphones will get powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and are likely to offer with four years of major Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2023 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).