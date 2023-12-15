New Delhi, December 15: Samsung is making headlines once again with its upcoming Galaxy S24 series. The tech giant is expected to maintain the pricing strategy of its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 series, for the new lineup of Galaxy S24 series smartphones. Furthermore, the Galaxy S24 series is rumoured to introduce an "Emergency texts via satellite" feature, a significant step forward in mobile communication technology.

As anticipation builds for the official launch, which is speculated to occur in January 2024, potential buyers and tech enthusiasts are keenly awaiting confirmation of these reports. The possibility of acquiring the latest Samsung flagship at the same price point as the previous model, coupled with enhanced features, is generating considerable buzz in the smartphone market. While the official confirmation from Samsung is still pending, the reported pricing and feature enhancements have already positioned the Galaxy S24 series as a highly anticipated release for the next year. Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra, Galaxy Book4 Pro, Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 Unveiled: Check Details About Processor, Display, and Other Specifications Here.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Features and Specification (Rumoured)

As per multiple reports, the Galaxy S24 series is expected to include the standard Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra models. Leaks suggest that the devices may be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for the Ultra variant, while the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ could come equipped with Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400 chip in select markets. This strategic choice in processors might be a key factor in Samsung's ability to keep the prices consistent with the previous generation.

According to a report from SamMobile, another groundbreaking feature claimed to be part of the Galaxy S24 series is the emergency satellite texting capability. This "Emergency texts via satellite" functionality would allow users to send texts via satellite connectivity in situations where they are out of cellular range or not connected to a mobile network. Xbox Cloud Gaming Expands to Meta Quest VR Headsets, Offering New Gaming Horizons.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Price (Rumoured)

According to a report of Hindustan Times, the price of the Galaxy S24 series is expected to mirror that of the Galaxy S23 series, with the base model starting at $799. The Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra are expected to be priced at $999 and $1199, respectively. This price stabilization strategy is believed to be part of Samsung's plan to achieve a sales target of over 33 million units, aiming for a 10 per cent increase over the Galaxy S23 series sales figures.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2023 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).