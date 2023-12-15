Korea, December 15: South Korean company Samsung announced its new Galaxy Book4 Ultra, Galaxy Book4 Pro, and Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 on December 15 in Korea. The new Samsung Galaxy Book4 series was introduced with an ultra-portable design, elevated performance, and better connectivity. Samsung said its "new lineup is its most intelligent PC lineup yet" and would offer the latest "intelligent processor", vivid display, and robust security system.

Samsung's new Galaxy Book4 Ultra, Galaxy Book4 Pro, and Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 have been launched with enhancements to improve the Samsung Galaxy Ecosystem and the company's vision for AI Innovations. Samsung's Ecosystem aims to help users interact with their personal computers, smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other devices for a connected experience.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series CPU and GPU:

Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Book4 series with the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and Intel Core Ultra 7 processor (Intel Evo Edition), combining powerful CPUs with powerful GPU performance. Samsung Galaxy Book4 lineup is launched with powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU for powerful graphical performance. The series further offers NVIDIA Studio Technology that helps users access GenAI-based creation tools.

Besides productivity, Samsung's new Galaxy Book4 lineup offers powerful and immersive gaming performance with its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology. According to the post by Samsung Newsroom, this DLSS technology "creates high-quality images for over 500 ray-traced popular games and applications.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Display and Battery:

Samsung's new Galaxy Book4 provides a better battery than previous models, with a 140W adaptor that gives an additional 55% battery in just 40 minutes. The Galaxy Book4 series offers a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display for vivid colours and clearer contrast for indoor and outdoor lighting conditions. The series has an Intelligent Outdoor Algorithm and Vision Booster for producing vivid colours in different lighting conditions.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 RAM and Storage:

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra 16-inch model has 16GB, 32GB and 64GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB SSD storage options. The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro with 14-inch and 16-inch offers 16GB and 32GB RAM along with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB SSD storage options. The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 16-inch display offers 16GB and 32GB RAM and 512GB and 1TB storage options. All the devices support 76Wh battery, 2MP (1080p FHD) camera, and Windows 11 OS.

