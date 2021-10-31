The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G smartphone has received a discount of Rs 5000 just ahead of Diwali. The smartphone was introduced in India last month itself. However, this benefit on the mid-ranger is offered via offline market and Samsung's official online store. The handset went on sale in India with prices starting at Rs 29,999 for the base 6GB variant. However, it is now available at Rs 24,999. The price of the 8GB RAM variant has come down from Rs 31,999 to Rs 26,999. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Likely To Be Launched at CES 2022

Moreover, the 6GB variant of the Galaxy M52 5G is listed on Amazon at Rs 25,999. However, the bigger 8GB model costs Rs 27,999. The phone maker hasn't specified any exact timeline till when this offer will be available on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

As for specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED Plus display. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The handset comes in two variants - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes equipped with a triple rear camera module. It consists of a 64MP primary lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro camera. The front camera is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It runs on Android 11 based on Samsung’s OneUI skin.

