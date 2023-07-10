Mumbai, July 10: The next Samsung Unpacked event is set to take place on July 26. This time the South Korean tech giant is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Watch 6 series. Additionally, the company is likely to release the Galaxy Tab S9 series - the Tab S9, Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra. Now, the price of the upcoming tablets has surfaced online. Infinix Zerobook 13 With 13th Gen Intel Chips, Up to 32GB RAM Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, and Other Features.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, S9 Ultra Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is tipped to sport an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X WQXGA display. It will be backed by an 8,400 mAh battery, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. For photos and videos, the upcoming tablet will feature a 13MP camera and a 12MP selfie cam.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is said to feature a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X WQXGA+ display. It will be backed by a 10,090 mAh battery, up to 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage. In terms of optics, the tablet will feature a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor. For selfies, it will sport a 12MP front camera.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is said to sport a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X WQXGA+ display. It will be backed by an 11,200 mAh battery with 45W charging, up to 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage. In terms of optics, the tablet will feature a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor. For selfies, it will sport a 12MP dual camera setup on the front.

All three tablets are expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. Additional features will include optical fingerprint readers, four-speaker setups, IP68 ingress protection, and S-Pen support. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G With Massive 6000mAh Battery Launched in India: From Price To Specs, Here's All You Need To Know.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, S9 Ultra Price

As per a fresh new leak, the vanilla Tab S9 will be priced at €929 for the 8GB/128GB Wi-Fi model and €1049 for the higher-tier 12GB/256GB Wi-Fi one. The Tab S9+ is expected to cost €1149 for a 12GB/256GB Wi-Fi model, whereas the Tab S9 Ultra is said to go for €1369 for the same 12GB/256GB Wi-Fi one.

Naturally, these prices are not exhaustive since we also expect cellular versions of the tablets to exist. Plus, pricing will likely still vary from EU market to market due to different VAT. Though it should be noted that these prices do include VAT as they are.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2023 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).