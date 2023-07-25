New Delhi, July 25: The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 is going to be held on July 26, 2023, and will present the launch of several products. Aside the launch of the highly awaited Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, the South Korean tech major will also launch the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Apart from the mentioned products, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series and the Galaxy Buds 3 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. Here, we are going to look into the details about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra from the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 series. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 India Prices Leaked Prior Official Launch at Unpacked Event on July 26.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G Details Known So Far

According to the leaked reports, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G is likely to get powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC supported by 12GB of RAM and a 512GB of built-in storage.

The Tab S9 Ultra variant is touted to boast of unique floating rear cameras. When cameras are concerned, a 13MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper is expected. A dual camera setup is likely to be offered at front featuring a pair of 12MP shooters to offer great video calling and selfie experience.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G is expected to offer a large 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, dual-SIM support and draw its juice from a huge 11,200mAh battery for long hours of work and play. Microsoft Bing’s AI Chatbot Being Tested on Google Chrome and Safari.

The upcoming tablet is likely to run Android 13 OS and will likely come with a keyboard and a stylus to offer improved level of functionality with flexibility.

The pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series will be announced during the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26 alongside all the official specifications and feature details. So, the wait is not long at all.

