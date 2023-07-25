New Delhi, July 25: Samsung is now all set to host the Unpacked event on July 26, which will witness the launch of an array of products including the much awaited and highly speculated next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The upcoming new upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable smartphones are going to be introduced during the Unpacked. These new-gen foldable phones are expected to launch in the Indian market during their global release. Now, just before the official launch event, the India price details have been splashed on the web world. Let’s check the details. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Launch at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event; Here Are All the Key Details to Know.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 – Speculated Price

As per the leaked details by a tipster, the soon to launch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a clamshell design will launch in India with a starting price of Rs 95,000, while the book-style foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 would cost Rs 1,43,500. According to another recent leaked report, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with 128GB internal for its base version, while the base variant for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will offer 256 GB storage. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Landscape Mode for Video Calls Among Latest Features Released for iOS, Users Can Now Silence Unknown Callers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 - Expected Specifications

As per the various speculations, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 would feature a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a large 6.2-inch cover display with the same refresh rate. The Z Flip 5 is expected to get powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset backed by 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage, and offer a 50MP primary camera, while the front facing selfie camera is likely to combine a 10MP sensor with a 5MP under-display snapper.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to feature a much bigger 3.4-inch HD cover display than before, while the inner main display is said to be a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The flip-style foldable handset is likely to pack in a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset backed by 8GB RAM, and up to 512GB of storage, while battery capacity is said to be 3,700mAh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2023 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).