Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker will launch its Galaxy S21 series today globally. Galaxy S21 series will comprise of Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones. In addition to this, the company is also said to introduce Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth tracker during the event. The virtual launch event will commence at 10 am EST (8:30 pm IST) via Samsung's official YouTube and other social media channels. The company will host a special Galaxy India unpacked event at 8 pm IST, reveal the prices and specifications of Galaxy S21 series in the Indian market. Interested users can also watch the global launch of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Launching Tomorrow: Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy S21 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. On the other hand, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra are rumoured to flaunt a 6.7-inch and a 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X infinity-O display with a resolution of 3200x1440 pixels.

Welcome to the Everyday Epic! Stay tuned as we reveal the price of the next Galaxy in India right after the global unpacked event. Watch Galaxy Unpacked on January 14, 2021 at 8 PM.

For photography, both Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are said to come with the same triple rear camera module comprising of a 64MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP wide-angle snapper. Galaxy S21 Ultra is rumoured to come with a quad rear camera system that could comprise a 108MP primary camera, a 12MP secondary shooter and two 10MP telephoto lens.

At the front, both Galaxy S21 & Galaxy S21+ phones are expected to feature a 10MP lens whereas Galaxy S21 Ultra might get a 40MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Galaxy S21 is reported to come with a 4,000mAh battery whereas Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra could be fuelled by a 4,800mAh and a 5,000mAh battery respectively.

Coming to the pricing, Galaxy S21 is likely to start from EUR 849 (approximately Rs 75,600), Galaxy S21+ could cost from EUR 1,049 (approximately Rs 93,400). The top-end model of Galaxy S21 series i.e. Galaxy S21 Ultra might be priced at EUR 1,399 (approximately Rs 1,24,600). On the other hand, Galaxy Buds Pro is rumoured to get a price tag of $199 (approximately Rs 14,500). The price of Galaxy SmartTag is unknown, the company will reveal its specifications and pricing during the launch event.

