Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker will officially launch Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag globally. Galaxy S21 series will comprise of Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. With Galaxy S21 series, the company aims to deliver new devices that can help to transform everyday life into extraordinary experiences. The online launch event will commence at 8 pm IST via Samsung India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Galaxy S21 Series Launching Today, Watch LIVE Streaming of the Event Here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series (Photo Credits: EvLeaks)

Galaxy S21 phone is expected to feature a 6.2-inch Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Galaxy S21+ is likely to get a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED display whereas Galaxy S21 Ultra is rumoured to flaunt a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200x1440 pixels.

Your move and groove is about to get even more epic #withGalaxy. #SamsungUnpacked tonight at 8 PM. Find out more at https://t.co/9nTjHVaNCy pic.twitter.com/8oGQAlCumV — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 14, 2021

For optics, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are expected to come equipped with the same triple rear camera module comprising of a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP wide-angle lens. Galaxy S21 Ultra is speculated to get a quad rear camera system consisting of a 108MP primary camera, a 12MP secondary snapper and two 10MP telephoto shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Photo Credits: Onleaks)

At the front, both Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 will get a 10MP lens whereas the high-end model will come with a 40MP lens. According to a new report, Korean pop band BTS will be featured in the new Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event to promote the upcoming phones and Galaxy Buds Pro. However, it would be interesting to watch if we get a special purple BTS edition of Galaxy S21 smartphones. As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, all phones of Galaxy S21 series will come in two storage options i.e. 128GB and 256GB. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB is expected to be priced £769 (approximately Rs 76630) whereas the 256GB variant is likely to get a price tag of £819 (approximately Rs 81,600). Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra might get a starting price of £949 (approximately Rs 94,500) and £1,149 (approximately Rs 1,14,000) respectively.