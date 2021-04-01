The world is now almost borderless— thanks to technology— and the opportunities for businesses to reach more audiences have become virtually limitless.

With the fast-changing business landscape, companies are now pressed, more than ever, to adopt technological solutions to respond to emerging trends, address new customer needs, and provide a real, long-lasting impact on society. But not many are equipped to come up with their own technological infrastructure.

This is where Saphyte's digital ecosystem comes into play. The company aims to make corporate lives easier and more manageable with the use of tools and automation. Today, the company continues to build new features and launch updates to further enhance the way their clients interact with their target market using the technology.

A Step Towards Future

Saphyte, a software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, has become one of the leading CRMs of the corporate-technology markets today. Founded by Ali Homadi in 2017, it is the first CRM developed and registered in the UAE. It was launched under Loyica Technology, a tech company based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Saphyte has several features that make it stand out from other CRMs, making it one of its kind. It focuses on customer engagement, email marketing, client management, customer support, sales intelligence, and many other capabilities. It collects customer information for sales and marketing purposes, and it also has the option of customization service.

Ali Homadi, the CEO and founder of Loyica and Saphtye, is a multi-lingual qualified entrepreneur with a decade of experience in the business. With his profound knowledge and ability to analyze companies and financial data, Homadi has created an innovative tool for all corporate firms.

Having first-hand experience of how things are managed in a business firm, he took it upon himself to create a one-stop-solution for all problems related to business workflows. He says, "We made Saphyte help businesses maximize their productivity by automating mechanical tasks and equipping teams with tools that can make their jobs a lot easier to do. This started after our team identified a need in the market for a CRM system that can fast-track sales and marketing operations in the simplest possible way."

Everything About Saphyte

Saphyte CRM is the first locally-made CRM in the UAE, with an edge to compete with international brands and tech companies. Its advanced features include multiple customizable dashboards, a real-time updated sales pipeline, automated email marketing, live chat, lead scoring, sales forecasting, campaign management, deal management, and complaint feedback loop, and many more.

Its scalability and flexibility to customize and modify the dashboard as preferred is a feature that only a few CRMs possess. Customization in any form is always appreciated by the customers as it helps to make the software their own and not the other way round. Its founder says, "Saphyte adapts to you; you do not adapt to Saphyte."

This latest CRM software is currently used by small and medium-sized businesses to automate their workflows. It primarily focuses on enhancing the sales and marketing operations of companies with its customized dashboards, quotations, and inventory management. With its features and different management options, Saphyte helps centralize business processes to make them more manageable. This, in effect, speeds up operations and lessens their costs.

Within a very short span, Saphyte has gained many global companies' trust with its sound services and load-reducing technologies. It has helped a ton of local businesses to boost their sales and profit by automating their mechanical tasks and equipping their teams with tools that make their jobs simpler.

Recently, Saphyte has released a Chrome and Firefox plugin called Saphyte Sync. This tool captures LinkedIn data and stores it into the Saphyte workspace, making it easier for new users to introduce themselves to the entire firm. It also has a mobile app that contains a Scan-and-Store feature, allowing users to capture business card information and automatically migrate the scanned data into the CRM system.

Another selling point of this one-of-a-kind CRM is that it has no setup fee. The users are simply required to sign a deal with the company, confirm the number of users and complete the purchase details to begin using this revolutionizing technology. With such features, Saphtye is poised to be one of the world's leading technological innovations and take the CRM market by storm.