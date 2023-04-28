Mumbai, April 28: One of the few ideas that has constantly held people's interest is the existence of galaxies, planets, asteroids, and meteors. Scientists and researchers are closely monitoring each space object to gain more knowledge about it. Asteroids are one potential threat to Earth that scientists are constantly monitoring.

NASA is notified about asteroids that are coming for Earth by the American space agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Three enormous cosmic objects, according to sources, are rushing towards Earth at a fast rate of speed and will pass quite close to our planet today, April 26. To find out more, scroll down. Asteroid Warning: Two Mega Asteroids to Zoom Past Earth on April 21, Know What NASA Has to Say.

Asteroids’ Details

On Friday, April 28, three huge asteroids, 2023 HP5 (33 feet), 2023 HW1 (120 feet), and 2023 HK5 (81 Feet) will pass very close to Earth. The asteroids will pass by Earth at distances of 2,230,000, 660,000, and 3,450,000, respectively, according to data released by NASA's JPL. Does this circumstance pose a risk? No. If the asteroids continue on their current course, they will come very near to zoom past Earth.

About Asteroids

There are currently 1278661 known asteroids in the cosmos, according to NASA. The largest and smallest of these asteroids have diameters of less than 33 feet (10 metres) and 329 miles (530 km), respectively. Trojans, Near Earth Asteroids, and the Main Asteroid Belt are the three different types of asteroids. The near-Earth asteroids' orbits are quite close to the Earth's. Asteroid Alert! Doomsday Fears Grow As NASA Says Three Giant Asteroids To Fly Past Earth, Check Dates and Other Details Inside.

In order to have enough time to warn the public if an asteroid changes course for whatever reason, NASA continues to watch them.

In order to have enough time to warn the public if an asteroid changes course for whatever reason, NASA continues to watch them. NASA has tracked and kept an eye on the asteroids using satellites, telescopes, and other equipment based on the Earth and the sky.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2023 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).