New Delhi, May 27: The name of the next tropical cyclone after Cyclone Yaas is going to be 'Gulab'. The name of the next cyclone i.e. 'Gulab' is given by Pakistan. The word 'Gulab' means Rose, a perennial flowering plant. The pronunciation of the name of the Tropical Cyclone Gulab is 'Gul-Aab'. The new list of tropical cyclone names has been adopted by WMO/ESCAP Panel Member Countries in April 2020. This list of cyclone names is used for naming tropical cyclones that occur over the North Indian Ocean including the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. Check All Cyclone Names in the New List.

In the new list of cyclone names, 13 member countries have given the 13 cyclone names each. This takes the total number of cyclone names in the list to 169. The 13 member nations who are a part of the cyclone naming process include India, Iran, Maldives, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the UAE and Yemen. Cyclone Yaas, Gulab, Shaheen and More: Check List of Cyclone Names That Would Occur Over the North Indian Ocean Including Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

India has witnessed the wrath of two cyclones in the month of May 2021- Cyclone Tauktae, which wreaked havoc in the west coast affecting Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Maharashtra, and Gujarat while the second cyclone was Cyclone Yaas that hit Odisha and West Bengal in the east coast. Tropical Cyclone Yaas completed its landfall process in the Bay of Bengal on May 26 and weakened thereafter.

