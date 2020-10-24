After months of efforts to trap the dangerous stinging Giant Asian Hornets or the Murder Hornets, authorities have discovered the first nest in Washington. Entomologists have been on alert for these massive insects that pose a danger to bee populations. This nest is the first one to be discovered in the US, after they caused panic since their sightings in month of May. The first hornet was trapped in the state in the month of August and it gave hopes to eradicate their population. Authorities plan to destroy this nest today ie Saturday, October 24 using a vaccum technique. The Simpsons Predicted Murder Hornets? Netizens React to The Coronavirus Prediction Episode Showing Killer Bees (Check Tweets).

The first nest of the Asian giant hornets was found in Blaine, a city north of Seattle near the Canadian border. Although authorities wanted to destroy it immediately, the weather delayed the plans. The nest was found after a worker for the Washington state Agriculture Department caught two of the large hornets in a trap this week followed by two more living hornets captured in another trap. The Agriculture Department said, there were over a dozens of hornets buzzing in and out of the tree. The nest was inside the cavity of a tree on private property. A video of this nest was shared online by the Washington State Dept of Agriculture on their Twitter. What Happens After Murder Hornet Stings? Here's How to Treat The Painful Sting By Asian Giant Hornet, As Per Experts.

Check The Video Here:

The rumors are true - our entomologists located the first-ever #AsianGiantHornet nest in the U.S. late yesterday. Press conference at 2 p.m. pic.twitter.com/oXuE6urXff — WA St Dept of Agr (@WSDAgov) October 23, 2020

Murder hornets get such a name because these wasps kill atleast a dozen people a year in Asian countries. In the month of May, these stinging insects claimed their first victim in Spain in recent times. And this month, another 70-year-old from Portugal lost his life after being stung by this insect while picking fruits. If you are wondering how the nest will be destroyed, then read on.

How Will The Murder Hornet Nests Be Destroyed?

With the first nest found, authorities have informed the property owner and may take down the tree completely if needed. Entomologists said they expect to extract anywhere from 100 to 200 hornets from the tree based on findings from thermal cameras. As per the press briefing, the insects will be extracted using a vacuum. "We will be jamming foam into the entrance and Saran-wrapping it so that we can control the release of hornets from the nest. This will allow us to do the vacuum extraction in a little bit more controlled environment," said Sven Spichiger, an entomologist.

