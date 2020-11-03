2020 has been a dangerous year, no doubt. Amid the outbreak of a pandemic and burning forest fires, we also saw a lot of news about space rocks flying past the Earth. A news about another space rock that was supposedly on collision course to the earth ahead of US Presidential Elections was doing the rounds since months. 2018VP1 was nicknamed the "Election Day Asteroid" because the date of its collision course was November 2, a day before the US Elections 2020. And as people were in fear of a doomsday, there's no need to worry as Asteroid 2018VP1 has safely passed the planet. So, that's one good news and a big sigh of relief for those in worry of the doomsday. Massive Asteroid Apophis to Cause Doomsday by 2068? ‘God of Chaos’ Gains Speed As It Travels Towards Earth!

The asteroid is 6.5 feet in diameter, and was first identified at the Palomar Observatory in California two years ago. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, stated that the space rock, known as 2018VP1, was to pass near Earth in November and it had 0.41% chance to hit the planet. Mostly, the rock would just burn up on entering the earth's atmosphere and have no impact because of its small size. The asteroid has not made any mark and passed along safely. There have been live trackers to keep a watch on its path. You too can check where the asteroid 2018VP1 is now.

Check The Live Tracker for Asteroid 2018VP1:

The latest update about its safe passage was shared online by Scott Sutherland of The Weather Network. He shared a GIF to show 2018VP1's crossing across the Earth.

Check The Tweet Here:

Someone mentioned the 3-day timing uncertainty for Earth's encounter with #2018VP1. Since the orbit uncertainties are fairly small, the close approach distance uncertainty must be based mostly on timing. As of now, we've already crossed 2018 VP1's orbit (late last night, EST). pic.twitter.com/KY7C58ifTe — Scott Sutherland (@ScottWx_TWN) November 2, 2020

So yes, there is nothing to worry about. With no fireball reports across the sky, it is not clear whether we will be seeing it again. But whether or not there was never any danger to the planet from this asteroid. But its close date to the US Elections 2020 had made an even more buzz among everyone.

