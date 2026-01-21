Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Mumbai, January 21: NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has officially retired after a distinguished 27-year career that spanned nearly 609 days in space. Sunita Williams' retirement, effective as of late December 2025, follows her recent return from a historic nine-month mission that was unexpectedly extended due to technical issues with the Boeing Starliner. As she retires at 60, know Sunita William's net worth, salary, pension, husband, and family details.

While her scientific achievements are well-documented, her transition into retirement has brought renewed interest in the financial and personal life of the woman who has inspired millions across both the United States and India. Williams, who turned 60 last September, leaves the space agency as one of its most senior and respected figures. Beyond the accolades, her career represents decades of public service under the US government’s rigorous pay scales. Sunita Williams Retires: Indian-Origin Astronaut From NASA Retires After 27 Years of Illustrative Career, Check Her Milestones and Records.

Sunita Williams Retires

After 27 years of service, @NASA astronaut Suni Williams retired from the agency, effective Dec. 27, 2025. Williams completed three missions aboard the @Space_Station, setting numerous human spaceflight records throughout her career. Read more: https://t.co/3404By7h77 pic.twitter.com/iMfthXkGaD — NASA Space Operations (@NASASpaceOps) January 20, 2026

Sunita Williams: Net Worth and Annual Salary

As of early 2026, Sunita Williams’ estimated net worth is approximately USD 5 million (roughly INR 42 crore). This valuation includes her personal assets, shared properties with her husband, and the accumulated earnings from her nearly three decades with NASA and the military.

Throughout her tenure, Williams was compensated according to the U.S. government’s General Schedule (GS) pay scale. As a veteran astronaut, she held the GS-15 grade, the highest rank for federal employees. Reports indicate her final annual salary was approximately USD 152,258 (about INR 1.26 crore). Notably, despite her mission being extended by several months in 2024-25, astronauts do not receive "overtime" pay; instead, they receive their standard salary and a small daily incidental allowance, which for senior astronauts is around USD 4 to USD 5 per day while in orbit. Sunita Williams Kids, Husband, Father and Mother: Everything To Know About Indian-Origin NASA Icon’s Family.

Sunita Williams: Pension and Retirement Benefits

Having served as both a Captain in the US Navy and a long-term NASA official, Williams is eligible for comprehensive federal pension benefits. Under the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) and her military service history, her monthly pension is expected to be a significant percentage of her high-three average salary.

Additionally, her retirement package includes continued access to federal health insurance and life insurance, as well as specialized psychological support services provided by NASA for long-duration spaceflight veterans. These benefits ensure that her transition to civilian life at 60 is financially secure.

Husband and Family Details

Behind her orbital success is her long-standing partnership with her husband, Michael J Williams. The couple met in 1987 at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and have been married for over two decades. Michael is a retired US Navy officer and currently serves as a US Federal Marshal in Texas.

The couple shares a love for aviation, both having started their careers as helicopter pilots. They reside in suburban Houston, Texas, along with their several dogs, which Sunita frequently mentioned during her live broadcasts from the International Space Station. While they do not have children, they have often spoken about their pets as family members and have previously expressed an interest in adopting a child from Ahmedabad, India.

Sunita's father, the late Deepak Pandya, was a renowned neuroanatomist who immigrated to the US from Gujarat, India. Her mother, Bonnie Pandya, is of Slovenian descent. Sunita has consistently credited her multicultural background for her worldview, often carrying the Bhagavad Gita and the Upanishads into space as a nod to her heritage.

