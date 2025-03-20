New Delhi, March 20: NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her colleague Butch Wilmore recently returned to Earth after an unexpected nine-month stay in space, far longer than their originally planned mission. But how much does NASA compensate astronauts for such extended space missions? The answer might surprise you.

Despite spending 287 days in space, Williams and Wilmore won’t receive any overtime pay. Unlike commercial jobs, NASA astronauts are federal employees who are paid based on the General Schedule (GS) pay scale, which does not offer additional compensation for extended missions. ‘The Earth Missed You’: PM Narendra Modi Praises NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Crew-9’s Grit and Perseverance After Safe Return; Calls Them ‘Trailblazers’ (See Pic).

“Astronauts are paid like any federal employee on a business trip. They get their regular salary, no overtime, and NASA takes care of transportation, lodging, and food,” former astronaut Cady Coleman told Washingtonian magazine. ‘Welcome Back, Sunita Williams’: ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Greets NASA Astronaut, Says India Wishes To Utilise Her Expertise in Space Exploration.

While there is no overtime, NASA astronauts do receive a small daily incidental allowance. Coleman recalled getting USD 4 per day (INR 347) during her space mission over a decade ago. Based on this, Williams and Wilmore could earn around USD 1,148 (INR 96,000) each for their 287-day mission. However, if NASA has adjusted this rate due to inflation, their final allowance may be slightly higher.

Sunita Williams’ Salary As a NASA Astronaut

As a veteran astronaut, Sunita Williams holds a GS-15 pay grade, the highest level for federal employees. This places her estimated annual salary between USD 125,000 and USD 162,000 (INR 1.08 crore to INR 1.41 crore).

Since Williams was in space for 287 days, her prorated earnings for that period would be between USD 98,000 and USD 127,000 (INR 81 lakh to INR 1.05 crore).

Most NASA astronauts fall under GS-12 to GS-13 pay grades, reserved for high-level scientists with advanced degrees and specialized training. However, senior astronauts like Williams earn the highest salary tier (GS-15).

Despite the demanding nature of space missions, astronauts accept that they don’t receive extra pay for extended stays. Former astronaut Clayton Anderson, who spent 152 days aboard the ISS in 2007, once joked that “I would have done WAY better with mileage!”

While the financial compensation might not match the risks and sacrifices, astronauts like Sunita Williams continue their missions for the love of space exploration, not the paycheck.

